Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 75,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,544,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,544,238.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $917,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $909,500.00.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. 1,277,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,202. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

