Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 2,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 74,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

