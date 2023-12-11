Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

