Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -11.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
