Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

CEQP stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 52,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

