Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.30. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 59,688 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRESY

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 496,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 139,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 3,523.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.