CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,052. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.