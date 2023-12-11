CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Down to $64.54

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.54, but opened at $62.95. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 2,096,213 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

