Critical Analysis: Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) vs. ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ENAGAS S A/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 22.71 $150,000.00 N/A N/A ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.01 billion N/A $395.92 million N/A N/A

ENAGAS S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

ENAGAS S A/ADR beats Clean Energy Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

