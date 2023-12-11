Critical Comparison: Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talkspace and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeStance Health Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Talkspace.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Talkspace has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and LifeStance Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $137.87 million 2.85 -$79.67 million ($0.22) -10.68 LifeStance Health Group $1.00 billion 2.47 -$215.56 million ($0.52) -12.60

Talkspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -26.25% -25.75% -21.54% LifeStance Health Group -18.72% -12.59% -8.67%

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Talkspace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.