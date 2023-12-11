Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Insider Sells $230,400.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) insider Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,532. The firm has a market cap of $730.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.