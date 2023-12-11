CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $269.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

CRWD traded up $5.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,435. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $249.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,141.64, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

