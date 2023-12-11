CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.950-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.810-0.820 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.97. 2,772,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,284. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $249.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $203,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.