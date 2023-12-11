CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.810-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.6 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.7 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-2.960 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.83.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,788,000 after purchasing an additional 766,508 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

