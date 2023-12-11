CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.87. 2,805,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,671,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

