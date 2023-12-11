CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.5 billion-$357.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.7 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500- EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.94.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,238,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.