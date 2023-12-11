CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.8 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 8.500-8.700 EPS.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,992. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

