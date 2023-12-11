CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) CEO Sujal Shah Sells 64,865 Shares

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sujal Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20.

CBAY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,628. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBAY. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

