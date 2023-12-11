CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Director Janet Dorling Sells 6,000 Shares

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. 2,179,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,628. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

