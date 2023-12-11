Cynthia Y. Belak Sells 5,389 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

