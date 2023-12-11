Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $215.00.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Danaher from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.07.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $217.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $249.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

