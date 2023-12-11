Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 10,000 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,625.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. 101,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.18. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

See Also

