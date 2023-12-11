Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) were down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 100,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 647,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.