David Crane Purchases 13,040 Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) insider David Crane bought 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,867.20 ($11,200.20).

Vertu Motors stock traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 70.60 ($0.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,796. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.04. Vertu Motors plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50.20 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.02 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of £240.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,008.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

