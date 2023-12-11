David M. Davis Sells 2,138 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,116. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $54,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

