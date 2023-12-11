Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $655.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $695.38 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $361.62 and a 1 year high of $699.66. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $585.79 and its 200 day moving average is $546.38.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

