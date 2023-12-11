Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,212 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DKL stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.04%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

