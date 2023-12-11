Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5 billion-$22.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.0 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.530-6.730 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,953. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $76.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

