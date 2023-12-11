Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.530-6.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dell Technologies also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.800 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $69.24. 3,828,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,277. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

