Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.7 billion-$54.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.6 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 1.050-1.300 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.38. 4,787,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118,397. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

