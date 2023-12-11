Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4 billion-$13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.6 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.000-6.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.38. 4,787,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

