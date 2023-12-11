Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.200-3.450 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Trading Up 1.6 %

DLX traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 267,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $817.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Deluxe by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.