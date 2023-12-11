Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.400 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

DLX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. 267,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,062. The company has a market capitalization of $817.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 173.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Deluxe by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 424.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

