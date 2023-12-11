Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.29

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($25.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,196.67.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DWVYF

Derwent London Price Performance

About Derwent London

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.