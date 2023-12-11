Desmond Lynch Sells 1,527 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 348,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.