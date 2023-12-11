Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.9 million.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.07. 619,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXLG. Craig Hallum lowered Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 170,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

