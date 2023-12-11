Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
