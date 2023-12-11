DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $46,122.72 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.90. 3,735,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,558. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 173,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

