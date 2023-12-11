Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Set to Split on Friday, December 15th

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, December 15th. The 6-5 split was announced on Friday, December 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 15th.
Diana Shipping Price Performance
DSX opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $4.85.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 19.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,018,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 811,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.
