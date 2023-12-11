DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-12.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.27.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.6 %

DKS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.92. 1,567,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,855. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.