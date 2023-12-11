Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.40.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.