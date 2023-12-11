Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Position Lifted by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 540,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 324,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $23.11. 230,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,083. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

