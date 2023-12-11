Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 25 LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV remained flat at $27.10 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,127. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

