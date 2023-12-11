Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 21669632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

