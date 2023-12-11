Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.55 and last traded at $83.25. Approximately 1,427,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,864,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 158.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

