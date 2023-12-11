Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.96

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.91, with a volume of 1366887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

