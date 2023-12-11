Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.01

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 142977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.51.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $875.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

