DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 1,938,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,705,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 288.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after buying an additional 8,397,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 173.5% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 7,525,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,098,000 after buying an additional 4,773,409 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 54.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,976 shares during the period. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $20,311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $20,276,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

