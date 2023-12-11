Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.75

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 3059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,830,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

