DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
DLHC stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. DLH has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 million, a PE ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 1.25.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. DLH had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
