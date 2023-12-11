DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $16.98

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $17.47. DLocal shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 77,146 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,680 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,463 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

